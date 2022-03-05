Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Down 37.9% in February

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SMPNY traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sompo has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42.

Sompo Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance, Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, Nursing Care and Healthcare, and Others. The Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides underwriting of property and casualty insurance, investment, and related services.

