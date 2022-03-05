Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Down 37.9% in February

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
SMPNY traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sompo has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42.
About Sompo (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sompo (SMPNY)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.