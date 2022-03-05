Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Position Reduced by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $51.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.27. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.81. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 5.94%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

