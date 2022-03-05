Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price objective on the airline’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $40.68 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average is $46.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,705 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

