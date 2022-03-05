Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $73.63. 349,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,626. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.41). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 58.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,213,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,696,000 after purchasing an additional 226,839 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,384,000 after purchasing an additional 322,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 363.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,263,000 after purchasing an additional 71,247 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,458,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,513,000 after purchasing an additional 168,850 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

