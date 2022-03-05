SpeedCash Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.00 (SCS)

SpeedCash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 4th. SpeedCash has a market capitalization of $7,610.11 and $20.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SpeedCash has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One SpeedCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SpeedCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001853 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00042668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

SpeedCash Coin Profile

SpeedCash (SCS) is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SpeedCash’s official website is www.scash.ml

SpeedCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpeedCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpeedCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SpeedCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpeedCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.