Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to €63.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from €62.00 ($69.66) to €63.00 ($70.79) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.10.

Spin Master stock opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.80. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $27.78 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

