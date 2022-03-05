Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to €63.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €62.00 ($69.66) to €63.00 ($70.79) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SNMSF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.10.

SNMSF opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.80. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $27.78 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

