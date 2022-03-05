Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Oppenheimer

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $203.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPLK. JMP Securities cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.66.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $129.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

