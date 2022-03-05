Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $129.06 on Thursday. Splunk has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $176.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.21 and a 200-day moving average of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

