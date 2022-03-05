Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.94

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.94 and traded as low as $16.62. Sprague Resources shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 19,761 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Sprague Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $443.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.4338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 62.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Sprague Resources Company Profile (NYSE:SRLP)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

