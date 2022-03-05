SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.63. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $89.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 0.72.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.42). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,850.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 407,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,258,000 after purchasing an additional 386,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,514,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,861,000 after buying an additional 374,608 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 105.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 645,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,952,000 after acquiring an additional 331,862 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 693,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after buying an additional 325,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 650,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after purchasing an additional 314,311 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

