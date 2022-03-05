Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Up 56.5% in February

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the January 31st total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 309.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Square Enix alerts:

Shares of Square Enix stock remained flat at $$47.90 during trading hours on Friday. 47,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.11. Square Enix has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $63.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.45.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $954.22 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Square Enix will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Enix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.