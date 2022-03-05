Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Up 56.5% in February

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the January 31st total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 309.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
Shares of Square Enix stock remained flat at $$47.90 during trading hours on Friday. 47,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.11. Square Enix has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $63.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.45.
Square Enix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Square Enix (SQNXF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.