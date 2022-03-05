Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 6,241 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,824 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter worth $2,778,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 1,024.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 128,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 117,197 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 18.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 89,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 11.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 74.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 134,674 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Merchants alerts:

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $43.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.16. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.12.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

FRME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 36 shares of company stock worth $1,533 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.