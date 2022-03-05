Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Holdings in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,378 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 7.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 172,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VAPO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

VAPO opened at $14.08 on Friday. Vapotherm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $368.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of -1.33.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. The company had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

