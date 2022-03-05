Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $382,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 1,605.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter.

DPST stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $67.69.

