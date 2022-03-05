Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 2,569 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,832,000 after buying an additional 510,971 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 92,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,756,000 after buying an additional 166,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,146,000.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ASND. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.64.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $104.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.55. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. Analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.11 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.