Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Zuora by 735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

ZUO opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $260,587.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $2,869,196. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

