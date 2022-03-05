Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,016 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 472,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after acquiring an additional 86,729 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,817,000 after acquiring an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $64.52 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 75.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

