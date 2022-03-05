Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.40

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44.40 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 44.40 ($0.60), with a volume of 122222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.75 ($0.63).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.34) target price on shares of Staffline Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Staffline Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 56.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 64.78. The company has a market capitalization of £71.94 million and a PE ratio of -4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.