Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 640 ($8.59) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

STAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.65) to GBX 600 ($8.05) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 590 ($7.92) to GBX 700 ($9.39) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 610 ($8.18) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 609.86 ($8.18).

LON:STAN opened at GBX 469.20 ($6.30) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 519.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 473.54. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 590 ($7.92). The stock has a market cap of £14.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

