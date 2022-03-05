State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $14.34 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,915 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kroger were worth $14,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 41.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,129,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,614,000 after buying an additional 624,483 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 52,411 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KR opened at $58.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $58.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.61.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

