State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $16,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 219.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 49.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $181.66 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.03 and its 200 day moving average is $195.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SUI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.43.

Sun Communities Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.