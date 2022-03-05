State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 23,780 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $20,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in TJX Companies by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 222,159 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in TJX Companies by 29.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after purchasing an additional 223,003 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in TJX Companies by 374.1% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,783 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,709,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $856,849,000 after purchasing an additional 849,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Citigroup decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

