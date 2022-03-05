State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,268 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $99.80 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.60 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.53.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

