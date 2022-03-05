State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,059 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $15,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

NSC opened at $284.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.66. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

