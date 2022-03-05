StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Update

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the January 31st total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GASS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on StealthGas in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Shares of GASS stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.49. 185,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,417. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $94.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.25.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. StealthGas had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $32.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in StealthGas by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in StealthGas by 45.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StealthGas Company Profile (Get Rating)

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.