Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on STLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Stellantis from €27.00 ($30.34) to €21.00 ($23.60) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.84) to €28.00 ($31.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

NASDAQ STLA opened at $15.04 on Friday. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Asset Management boosted its stake in Stellantis by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 3,361,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,468,000 after purchasing an additional 477,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stellantis by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,563,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 238,304 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. 52.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

