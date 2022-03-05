Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $62.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stericycle continues to progress well with its multiyear Business Transformation initiatives, aimed at improving long-term operational and financial performances. The company is focused on increasing its market share and geographic base through strategic acquisitions. The company has strong customer relationships, which include long-term contracts ranging from three to five years. On the flip side, declining Communication and Related Services business has been weighing on its top line. Consistent reduction in price and inability to raise prices can reduce the company's earnings. Global presence exposes the company to foreign currency exchange rate risks. Also, high debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Partly due to these negatives, shares of Stericycle have declined in the past year period.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SRCL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Stericycle stock opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Stericycle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,149,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

