Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sterling Check updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

STER opened at $22.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.38. Sterling Check has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Check by 255.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

