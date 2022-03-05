Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $28.38 on Thursday. Sterling Construction has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $139,933.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 76,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

