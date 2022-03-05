Steven P. Stanbrook Purchases 3,362 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 3,362 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -734.00 and a beta of 1.30. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently -1,200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,942,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,025,000 after buying an additional 30,287 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 766,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,550,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,997,000 after buying an additional 728,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

