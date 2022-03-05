Stifel Nicolaus Boosts National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to C$118.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NTIOF. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of National Bank of Canada to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a C$101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.82.

Shares of NTIOF opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.24 and its 200-day moving average is $79.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $65.66 and a 12-month high of $88.09.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 21.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6824 per share. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

