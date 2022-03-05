Stifel Nicolaus Trims Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Target Price to $32.00

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TMCI. Morgan Stanley raised Treace Medical Concepts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

TMCI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.48. 459,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,425. Treace Medical Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). On average, analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director James T. Treace sold 16,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $253,068.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 38,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $783,457.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,279 shares of company stock worth $5,596,343 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 58.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 2.7% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 68.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 271,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts (Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.