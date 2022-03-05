Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,948 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,100% compared to the typical daily volume of 134 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JOAN. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

In related news, CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 78,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $778,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $1,312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 3,059.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 964.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 123,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 111,830 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 29.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JOANN in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $719,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23. JOANN has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.84 million. JOANN had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 68.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JOANN will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Further Reading

