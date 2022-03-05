Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,948 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,100% compared to the typical daily volume of 134 put options.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on JOAN. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.
In related news, CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 78,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $778,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $1,312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Shares of JOANN stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23. JOANN has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.84 million. JOANN had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 68.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JOANN will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.
JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JOANN (JOAN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.