StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AGFS opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,761,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 787,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 20,323 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 251,461 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 1,541.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 389,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 67,354 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

