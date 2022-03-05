StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Eltek from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ ELTK opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of -2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Eltek has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91.
Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.
