StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Eltek from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Eltek alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ELTK opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of -2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Eltek has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating ) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.