StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Martin Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of MMLP stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $126.50 million, a PE ratio of -326.00 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 79,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $236,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 158,746 shares of company stock valued at $490,944. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

