StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.44. Nathan’s Famous has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $78.89.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is presently 54.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 10.1% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 39,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the third quarter worth about $459,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 2.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 30,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 10.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.