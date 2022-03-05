StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.44. Nathan’s Famous has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $78.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is presently 54.88%.
Nathan's Famous Company Profile
Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.
