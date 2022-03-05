StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Parke Bancorp has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $272.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, COO Ralph Martin Gallo sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $83,925.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,831. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $3,728,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,723,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,547 shares during the last quarter. 36.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans, working capital loans and lines of credit, demand, term and time loans, equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing, fixed rate second mortgages, and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.