StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of SPCB stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 245,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.23% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

