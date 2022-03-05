StockNews.com Downgrades Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Hold

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Shares of FAST opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average is $56.86. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

