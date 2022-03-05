StockNews.com Downgrades Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) to Hold

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WB. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. 86 Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.64.
Shares of NASDAQ:WB traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $25.78. 1,074,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,840. Weibo has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 8.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 13.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 31,317 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 19.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the second quarter worth about $173,000. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Weibo (Get Rating)
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weibo (WB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.