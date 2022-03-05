StockNews.com Downgrades Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) to Hold

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WB. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. 86 Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Get Weibo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WB traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $25.78. 1,074,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,840. Weibo has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 8.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 13.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 31,317 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 19.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the second quarter worth about $173,000. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weibo (Get Rating)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.