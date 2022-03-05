StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Forward Pharma A/S stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $20.31.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Forward Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Forward Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. 12.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicinal treatment for inflammatory and neurological indications. It focuses on the immunomodulatory compound dimethyl fumarate and its derivatives. The company was founded by Florian Schönharting on July 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.