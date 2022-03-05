StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. GSI Technology has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $97.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.69.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 188,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 186,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $916,000. 24.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GSI Technology (Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

