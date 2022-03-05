StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE SSY opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Sunlink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $9.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03.
Sunlink Health Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
