StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of TNXP opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $102.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.10. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNXP. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

