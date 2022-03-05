StockNews.com Lowers Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of HWC opened at $52.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $67,642,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,831,000 after buying an additional 385,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,627,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,602,000 after buying an additional 208,313 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 407,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 201,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 433,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,682,000 after buying an additional 197,478 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

