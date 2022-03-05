StockNews.com Upgrades B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) to Hold

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

BGS traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,491. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $27.78 and a 1 year high of $36.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,014,000 after buying an additional 102,810 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in B&G Foods by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in B&G Foods by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in B&G Foods by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

