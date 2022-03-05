StockNews.com Upgrades Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Strong-Buy

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.15.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $595.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $597.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $555.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.