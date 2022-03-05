StockNews.com Upgrades Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $30.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.74. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $20.44 and a 52-week high of $30.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

